Bernie Kerik, who advised Giuliani after Trump’s 2020 election loss, meets with Jack Smith’s team

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik has met with investigators from special counsel Jack Smith’s team. Kerik’s meeting is part of the government’s case accusing ex-President Donald Trump of working to overturn his 2020 election loss. Kerik’s attorney says Kerik met with government officials Monday to discuss Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to overturn the Republican president’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden. As New York mayor, Giuliani appointed Kerik to serve as police commissioner in 2000. Kerik later worked for Giuliani on efforts to overturn Trump’s loss. Kerik served three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal tax fraud and other charges and was released in 2013. Trump pardoned Kerik in 2020.

