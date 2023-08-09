American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says that American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been freed nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince. The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband asked Wednesday that neither she nor her family be contacted because they are healing from the situation. Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works. The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

