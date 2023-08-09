A Tennessee judge throws out the case of a woman convicted of murder committed when she was 13

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has dismissed the case against a woman who was sentenced to life in prison in the death of a man for binding a man’s body and face with duct tape and robbing him when she was 13. Hamilton County Judge Amanda Dunn on Tuesday threw out the first-degree murder and aggravated robbery convictions of 28-year-old Angel Bumpass. Bumpass was 13 when she was convicted in 2019 in the slaying of Franklin Bonner. Bonner was found bound to a kitchen table with tape covering his body and face 10 years earlier. A medical examiner determined he had suffocated. Bumpass was granted a new trial by a judge and released from jail in September 2022.

