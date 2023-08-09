A lawsuit accuses a Georgia doctor of decapitating a baby during delivery
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a Georgia doctor of using too much force and decapitating a woman’s baby after it became stuck during delivery. Attorneys for the baby’s mother and father said at a news conference in Atlanta that the suit was filed Wednesday. It accuses Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center of gross negligence in the baby’s death last month. Calls to St. Julian’s office went unanswered, and an email message was not immediately returned. Southern Regional denied the allegations. The hospital is located in a suburb about 13 miles south of Atlanta.