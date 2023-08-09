A lawsuit accuses a Georgia doctor of decapitating a baby during delivery

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a Georgia doctor of using too much force and decapitating a woman’s baby after it became stuck during delivery. Attorneys for the baby’s mother and father said at a news conference in Atlanta that the suit was filed Wednesday. It accuses Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center of gross negligence in the baby’s death last month. Calls to St. Julian’s office went unanswered, and an email message was not immediately returned. Southern Regional denied the allegations. The hospital is located in a suburb about 13 miles south of Atlanta.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.