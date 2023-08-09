A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and issuing death threats
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been charged with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman. Kirk Cornish said in a statement that the allegations are “totally false” and that he would prove his innocence. He was arrested on Wednesday and released on bond. Cornish resigned Tuesday as secretary of Parliament at the request of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis. He said the director of public prosecutions found sufficient evidence to file charges against Cornish. Police said the alleged incident occurred in April.