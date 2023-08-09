3-month-old boy dies after he was found in hot car in southeast Houston, HPD says

By Daniela Hurtado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 3-month-old boy is dead after police said he was left in a hot car in southeast Houston.

Tuesday’s scene began developing at about 3:24 p.m. in the 5900 block of Long Drive.

Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir, of the Houston Police Department, said the child’s mother and a 4-year-old were visiting the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. After the visit, the mother and 4-year-old were getting ready to leave when the mom found her 3-month-old still in the car.

The Houston Fire Department was called to the scene, and CPR was performed on the boy. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Details regarding why and how long the child was left inside the vehicle are unknown. Officers said an investigation is still ongoing.

“If you have children, do not leave your child unattended, under any circumstances, in a vehicle,” Bashir said.

