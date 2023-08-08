West Virginia’s capital officials reject abortion provider’s proposal to start syringe service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City councilors in West Virginia’s capital city have voted against a proposal from the state’s long-time abortion provider to start a syringe service program in one of the country’s most opioid-devastated areas. The 17 to 9 vote came two years after the council and the Republican-controlled state Legislature passed regulations restricting the programs, which are supported by the Centers for Disease Control as scientifically-proven methods to curb drug use and prevent the spread of infections like HIV. The opposition said they feared the program would bring increased drug use and crime into Charleston’s west side. Supporters of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia said a syringe service program would help more people get into recovery.

