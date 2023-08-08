US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says
By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal prosecutor has told a judge that the mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard told a federal court in San Diego on Tuesday that the mother said it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday. Sheppard made the accusation in urging the judge to not release Jinchao Wei. The 22-year-old sailor was one of two sailors arrested last week in California and accused of providing military information to China. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.