The World Food Program slowly resumes food aid to Ethiopia after months of suspension and criticism

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations World Food Program is slowly resuming food aid to Ethiopia nearly five months after taking the extraordinary measure of suspending aid following the discovery of a massive scheme to steal donated grain. WFP says it is testing small-scale distribution in some areas but acknowledges that the government still plays a role in the process. The United States says it will uphold its own suspension of food aid to the East African country while it negotiates with Ethiopia’s government for reforms of a system long controlled by local authorities. The pause has affected 20 million Ethiopians, or one-sixth of the population.

