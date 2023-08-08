Stay inside as dangerous stormy weather lashes northern Europe, officials say. 2 people have died
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials in northern Europe are warning people to stay inside as stormy weather batters the region. Storm Hans has cancelled ferries, delayed flights, flooded streets and injured people. Norwegian authorities expected “extremely heavy rainfall” on Tuesday. Dozens of roads were closed due to floods or slides in southern Norway and neighboring Sweden. In both countries, dozens of people have been evacuated and there were scattered reports of helicopters being used to fly people out of affected areas.