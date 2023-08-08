Son of Spanish actors is arrested in Thailand on suspicion of killing Colombian on a tourist island
By YUCHENG TANG and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — The son of two Spanish film stars has been arrested in Thailand on suspicion of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a tourist island. Police say Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a chef, is being charged with premeditated murder, which carries a possible death penalty, and with concealment of a body. Body parts of a man later identified as Edwin Arrieta Arteaga were found last week in a landfill on Koh Phagnan, an island known for its monthly “full moon parties.” Police say Sancho has confessed to killing and dismembering the victim but denied it was premeditated.