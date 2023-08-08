Report into Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division finds possible shortcomings

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Auditor released a new report looking into the Marijuana Enforcement Division.

This comes after a report from the Colorado Department of Revenue reported the state lost almost $1 million in cannabis tax revenue from 2021 to 2022.

The audit noted a couple of key concerns. Those include saying the division should better prioritize store inspections, more enforcement actions should be taken when rules are broken, and procuring its seed-to-sale marijuana inventory tracking system.

According to the report, the division did not inspect 36% of retail marijuana stores within a year of licensing them.

Also, it states there was no disciplinary action against stores that violated rules affecting public safety - including selling to underage people.

There were six recommendations made to the division.

Read the full performance audit here.