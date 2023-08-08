Post-GOP walkout, Oregon elections chief says lawmakers with 10 or more absences can’t run next term

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections chief says the 10 Republican state senators who had more than 10 unexcused absences during a walkout in the most recent legislative session can’t run for reelection in 2024. Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade made the announcement Tuesday in a bid to clear up confusion over reelection rules following the GOP walkout. Under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2022, lawmakers with more than 10 unexcused absences were supposed to be disqualified from being reelected for the following term. But some Republicans had questioned the measure’s vague wording. Griffin-Valade’s new guidance clarifies that they’re disqualified from running in 2024. Senate Republicans said they will challenge it in court.

