AP National News

Pakistan’s former premier appeals his conviction and 3-year sentence in graft case, seeks release

By
Published 2:24 AM

By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani defense lawyer says former Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a top court in Islamabd to suspend his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a graft case. Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan’s lawyer, said Tuesday the Islamabad High Court would hear the appeal the next day. Khan’s latest legal battle against his conviction comes a day after his lawyer Panjutha met with him at a high-security Attock jail in eastern Punjab province, where he is being held after his arrest.

Associated Press

