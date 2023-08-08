Oakmont father gets 33 to 66 years in death of abused 3-year-old daughter

By Web staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father was sentenced to 33 to 66 years in prison for the death of his 3-year-old daughter who officials said was abused in Oakmont.

Jose Eduardo Salazar-Ortiz was found guilty of third-degree murder in Bella Rae Seachrist’s death after a non-jury trial in May.

First responders found the girl unresponsive at a home on 10th Street in Oakmont in June of 2020. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said she was “badly bruised and malnourished” and suffered from prolonged physical and mental abuse.

The girl’s stepmother, Laura Ramriez, was convicted of first-degree murder last month. Her sister Alexis Herrera was also charged. Ramriez’s sentencing is set for Sept. 20 and a trial is scheduled for Herrera in 2024.

