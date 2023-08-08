Nolensville Little League one win away from 3rd straight World Series appearance

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Little leaguers from Nolensville are at it again as they are one win away from making it to a third straight Little League World Series.

In an elimination game rematch against Georgia in the Southeast Regional, Nolensville won 4-0 on Monday.

The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will head to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The LLWS is set for Aug. 16-27.

