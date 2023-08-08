New York governor recalibrates on crime, with control of the House at stake
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is highlighting her public safety platform in a bid to help Democrats retake control of the House. The strategic reset comes after Republicans won a series of upsets in the state’s congressional races last year by seizing on concerns over crime. Some Democrats blamed those losses on Hochul failing to mount a forceful, top of the ticket response to fears about crime. Ahead of next year’s election, the governor has begun amplifying centrist tweaks to the state’s bail laws as well as new gun controls. Republicans say those changes will ring hollow with voters.