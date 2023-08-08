NBA lauded for diversity practices, initiatives in report card by university
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
The National Basketball Association set a league record for most head coaches of color in the past year, helping it earn high grades in an annual diversity report. The NBA earned a combined grade of A in the 2023 NBA Racial and Gender Report Card released by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida. In November 2022, the league reached new all-time highs for head coaches of color (17) and Black head coaches (16). As of the report’s release, the league had 15 head coaches of color.