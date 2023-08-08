Natchez man asks for prayer, hands over loaded gun, drugs

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NATCHEZ, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Natchez man went to church Sunday morning asking for prayer for some “bad things” he had done.

But he soon found himself in handcuffs and headed to jail instead when deputies found a semi-automatic pistol and bags of drugs in his possession, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday in a news release.

Marquell D. Buckner, 31, is held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center without bond. His gun and drugs were seized.

Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man at a Natchez church just before 11 a.m. An off-duty detective pointed out the man, identified as Buckner.

Buckner told the deputies he wanted the church to pray for him. Then he admitted to having a gun and drugs in a bag that he put on the hood of the detective’s unit. Inside the bag was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, commonly referred to as a Mac 10, with an extended loaded magazine, along with a bag of marijuana and Ecstasy pills.

Deputies learned Buckner had the bag with him inside the church during the morning services.

He was arrested without incident on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal possession of Ecstasy and illegal possession of a firearm during a narcotics offense.

Wright said he learned while speaking to deputies that Buckner gave them limited information after his arrest; however, “We are pleased that this call for service ended peacefully with an arrest and potentially dangerous firearm taken off the streets.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.