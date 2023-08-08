Monument Police searching for grey truck connected to a report from Pilot Travel Center

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Monument Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a truck connected to a report from the Pilot Travel Center the department received Monday evening.

According to the Monument Police Department, officers would "like to speak with" the driver of the grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a flatbed, pictured below:

The flatbed has wood rails and a white cage covered with a blue tarp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD dispatch at 719-390-5555.