Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing continues to rise. Healey said there are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 people – many of whom are migrants — currently living in state shelters. That’s up from around 3,100 families a year ago, about an 80% increase. Healey said she is asking for federal help, including expedited work authorizations to allow the new arrivals to more quickly find jobs. As a right-to-shelter state, Massachusetts is legally required to provide eligible families shelter.

