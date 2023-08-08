Man arrested and charged with burglary after barricading himself inside home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now in custody and has been charged with burglary after barricading himself inside a home.

On the morning of Tuesday, August 8, around 7:16 a.m., police officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a home in the 100 block of Farragut Avenue regarding an “in-process burglary.”

The CSPD reported that an adult man, now identified as Randy Holliday, was forcing entry into the home using a sledgehammer.

When officers arrived, they reported Holliday had barricaded himself in a different part of the home and refused to surrender.

Officers were eventually able to convince Holliday to exit the home peacefully where he was taken into custody without incident. The CSPD stated Holliday was then transported to a hospital for unrelated medical treatment.

He is now charged with burglary.