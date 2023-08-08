Lawsuits filed by Airbnb and 3 hosts over NYC’s short-term rental rules dismissed by judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by Airbnb and three hosts over New York City’s rules for short-term rentals, saying the restrictions are “entirely rational.” In a 14-page ruling issued on Tuesday, Supreme Court Judge Arlene P. Bluth said rules such as having to comply with a registration system do not present an “overly onerous obligation” to the company or its hosts. Bluth said such a system would help identify many illegal short-term rentals before they’re listed. A spokesperson for Airbnb predicted the city’s rules will be a blow to the tourism economy and a hardship for New Yorkers who rent out their homes.

