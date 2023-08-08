Jordanian military says 1 man died, 2 arrested during a thwarted attempt to ‘infiltrate the country’

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The Jordanian military says one man has died and two others have been arrested following an attempt to infiltrate the country. The military said Tuesday it applied its “rules of engagement” during the infiltration attempt a day before and arrested the three suspects. It said a Georgian man was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the other two, from Turkey and Azerbaijan, were detained. The statement gave no further details on the cause of death, where the men had tried to infiltrate the country or what they were doing at the time of the attempted crossing. But the army says it will deal with any infiltration or smuggling attempt “with full force.”

