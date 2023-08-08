Japanese political leader Taro Aso calls for peace in the Taiwan Strait as Tokyo expands defense

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A senior Japanese politician is advocating for increasing his country’s deterrence ability to ensure peace in the region, and called for that message to be clearly conveyed globally — particularly in China. The vice president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Taro Aso, spoke Tuesday in Taipei. Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but the mainland’s ruling Communist Party says it’s obligated to unite with China, by force if necessary. In December, Japan announced a historic break with its pacifist defense policy by saying it would adopt offensive capabilities. The move came months after China fired five ballistic missiles into waters near Japanese southern islands as part of military exercises.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.