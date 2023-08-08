‘It was pretty chaotic’: Witnesses see everything as naked man fires gun along highway

By Abbie Petersen

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — We’re hearing from witnesses who watched a naked man fire a gun along the interstate.

Omaha police say 33-year-old Charles Stuart wrecked his car, then took off his clothes and started shooting.

One of the bullets shattered the window of a passing car.

The driver was able to keep going. Police aren’t sure if he was hit by the bullet or the broken glass.

That was at the Interstate 80/680 split around lunchtime, so plenty of people watched the chaos.

KETV spoke with three witnesses. One of them says she tried to help Stuart after he wrecked his truck, then realized he was far from okay.

Omaha Interstate 80 shooting arrest‘Just go, mom!’: Witness video shows Omaha police arresting naked man after shooting on Interstate 80 On the video, Charles Stuart stands in the weeds off of the side of the interstate, surrounded by police with guns drawn.

It wasn’t exactly what passersby expected to see on their Monday afternoon.

Two of them saw everything that led up to this point. They want to remain anonymous.

One of them stopped to help after he crashed his truck.

“I asked him if he was OK. And he said he was OK. And then he didn’t say anything for a couple of seconds. And I said, ‘Are you sure you’re OK?’ And he said, ‘I’m OK. Are you wanting to help me?'” said one witness.

She says he seemed sober and looked OK. But what happened next, was not OK.

“Then he had a gun, and he shot one time into the windshield of this car and then threw the gun up in the air, and the gun landed in the middle of the road,” the witness said.

That woman and another witness said he then started to take off his clothes.

“He pulled his shorts off, and he took his shirt off. And then it was, you know, I was like, oh boy, there’s something bad is happening here,” said another witness.

Witnesses say Stuart was walking with a black Bible in his hand.

Omaha police confirmed he had that when they took him into custody.

“It was pretty chaotic, and I just wanted to get out of the way and away from the scene in case they did start firing. But I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Rhianna Mays.

Police think Stuart had a mental health crisis.

All three women hope he gets the treatment he needs.

“Hopefully, that young man gets some help because, you know, he’s obviously a troubled soul, too, to do something like that,” said one woman.

“You don’t know what people are going through ever,” said another woman.

Stuart was booked for first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.