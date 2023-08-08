Hard-partying Puerto Rico capital faces new code that will limit alcohol sales

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero has signed a new measure to prohibit alcohol sales after certain hours in the capital of Puerto Rico, renowned for its all-night partying. He says he was “morally convinced” it was the right thing to do. The new code is scheduled to go into effect in November and is expected to affect hundreds of restaurants and bars across San Juan. It does not apply to hotels and their guests. The code was fiercely debated in recent months, with business owners worried they will lose clients as they are still struggling to recover from the pandemic and Hurricane Maria, which hit the island as a powerful Category 4 storm in September 2017.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.