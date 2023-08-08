Germany receives 178 compensation applications from gay servicepeople over discrimination

BERLIN (AP) — The German defense ministry says that it has received 178 applications for compensation from gay servicepeople who experienced discrimination in the military in the past. The ministry says it expected more applications, but that nonetheless “the goals of the law were achieved.” A law rehabilitating gay soldiers who suffered discrimination came into force two years ago, and so far, about 400,000 euros ($438,000) has been paid in symbolic compensation. The law was passed in 2021 after a study commissioned by the defense ministry and presented in 2020 documented “systematic discrimination” in the Bundeswehr — the military of West Germany and since 1990 of reunited Germany — from 1955 until the beginning of the 21st century.

