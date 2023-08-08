Florida school board reverses decision nixing access to children’s book about a male penguin couple

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Months after access to a popular children’s book about a male penguin couple hatching a chick was restricted at school libraries because of Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law, a central Florida school district says it has reversed that decision. The School Board of Lake County last week asked a federal judge to toss out a First Amendment lawsuit brought by students and the authors of “And Tango Makes Three.” The lawsuit is challenging the restrictions and Florida’s new law prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades. The school board says it’s moot since the law only applies to classroom instruction.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.