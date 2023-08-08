Dozens trapped in cars after poles snap on Route 140 in Maryland

By Kim Dacey, Breana Ross, Greg Ng

Click here for updates on this story

WESTMINSTER, Maryland (WBAL) — Monday’s storms brought down utility poles lining Maryland Route 140 in Westminster, trapping dozens of people in their cars and leaving behind extensive damage.

Much of the damage centered around Route 140 in Westminster, where 30 high-voltage poles went down. Maryland State Police said 33 adults and 14 children were trapped in 34 vehicles as Baltimore Gas and Electric crews worked to de-energize the downed power lines. Once crews arrived, it took about 25 minutes to de-energize the downed power lines, which were wet from the rain, posing even more risk.

“One of the challenges is that it’s also wet because it rained, so we don’t know where it is the electricity could travel. Some of the wires are across the vehicles themselves, so we just want to make sure the electricity is off before we start moving people out of their cars,” said Westminster Fire Department spokesman Kevin Dayhoff.

No injuries were immediately reported.

When can I get my car back? The dozens of people stuck in their cars were taken by a shuttle to a nearby school five hours after the poles went down. Officials said they were helping those trapped by providing water and other necessities.

It could be days before Route 140 will reopen and for people to safely pick up their trapped cars. State police said they have secured the keys to each stranded vehicle, and troopers will start the process to get owners back with their vehicles.

Dozens of people stuck in their cars on Maryland Route 140 between Marketplace and Center streets were taken by a shuttle to a safe location some five hours after 30 high voltage poles went down.

By Tuesday morning, there was still one pole with heavy equipment on top of an SUV.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve lived here all my life. We’ve had a lot of tornado warnings, a lot of tornado scares and hurricanes, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” resident Bella Adinolfi told 11 News.

“It looks like a tornado or some type of war zone. I’ve never seen anything like it,” resident Lori Kidwell told 11 News. “I feel very lucky, much luckier than being in one of those vehicles last night.”

Northern counties hit hard by power outages The utility called the damage catastrophic. BGE President and CEO Carim Khouzami said the utility experienced as many as 120,000 outages. He said crews are working to restore electricity service to 80% of affected customers by Tuesday night and 90% by Wednesday night.

“Last night, our service territory experienced one of the most devastating storms we have seen in many, many years,” Khouzami said.

As of noon, BGE said 41,097 customers remained without electricity service and that the hardest hit areas were Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore surveyed the storm damage in Westminster and received a briefing from county officials Tuesday morning. Speaking shortly afterward, the governor thanked first responders and others, like bus drivers, who helped people affected by the storm damage.

“What we saw last night and today was Maryland at its best,” Moore said. “Because of those people, last night, lives were saved. There were people who were stuck and stranded in cars who were able to sleep in their own beds last night.”

He said he couldn’t help but think about the first responders and BGE workers who helped save lives.

“When I think about the fact that, last night, despite having wind and having storms that we haven’t seen in years, and that we walked away with no serious injuries, no casualties, it’s both a combination of God’s grace and a combination of all a lot of hard work,” Moore said.

The governor did not announce a state of emergency but said officials are still surveying everything to figure out how the state will help.

“This wasn’t how Westminster wanted to show up on the front page of national news organizations, but it does serve to highlight the tremendous connections that we have across the state from the governor and his team to the county onto the city of Westminster and our other sister municipalities in Carroll County to work together in a situation like this,” Westminster City Council President Gregory Pecoraro said.

INSURANCE HELP: The Maryland Insurance Administration scheduled a virtual disaster assistance center to take place from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday for residents impacted by Monday’s severe storms to get help with insurance-related issues or questions. Join online here or call 646-828-7666 and use the meeting ID No. 160 380 2898.

Numerous roads closures, hazards and power outages were reported across Carroll County.

“This storm hit 140 but didn’t just stop there. It hit the northern part all the way to the southern part of Carroll County,” said Ed Rothstein. President of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.

Officials ask residents to report non-emergency road issues via Click Report (do not call 911 unless it’s an emergency).

WESTMINSTER STATE POLICE: Due to the power outage, the phone lines at the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack are out of service. Emergency calls can be made to 443-789-7278.

CARROLL COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Carroll County government offices were initially closed to the public Tuesday, but officials announced the offices will open at 1 p.m. after power has been restored. The Resource Recovery Park (Northern Landfill) is also now fully open with all services available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.