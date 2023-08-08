Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department responds to barricaded suspect; residents asked to avoid the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are advising residents to stay inside and avoid the area of Farragut Ave. on reports of a barricaded suspect.

There will be increased police activity at the 100 block of Farragut Ave. Those in the area are asked to stay indoors and avoid the scene.

At this time, the CSPD has not released further details regarding this incident.

