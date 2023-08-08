City of Manitou Springs holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for EV Chargers at Hiawatha Gardens

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Manitou Springs is inviting community members for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers at Hiawatha Gardens.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. at 10 Old Mans Trail.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, the celebration stems from a $156,000 project, made possible through a collaboration of funding from an $88,000 Charge Ahead Colorado grant; along with an additional $68,000 in Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority funds.

The Authority funds, according to the city of Manitou Springs, have resulted in the installation of four Type 2 dual-port chargers and one Type 3 DC Fast Charger (a Type 3 DC Fast Charger can charge a car within 25-30 minutes).

Officials with the City of Manitou Springs state the highlight of the project is the introduction of the Type 3 DC Fast Charger—the only one of its kind in the area.

The nearest Fast Charger to Manitou Springs, according to officials, is currently located at the Colorado Springs Parking Grage. That’s why the installation at Hiawatha Gardens makes this celebration a groundbreaking advancement for the region’s EV infrastructure.

Not only will it encourage more residents, employees, and visitors to the area to adopt EVs, but it will also promote sustainable transportation choices and contribute to reducing the overall carbon footprint in the Manitou Springs area.