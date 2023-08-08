After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents in Alaska’s capital city have lived with periodic glacial dam outbursts for more than a decade. But the latest flood, which destroyed at least two homes over the weekend, was surprising for how quickly the water moved. The flooding in Juneau came from a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, which acts as a dam for the rain and melted snow and ice from a nearby glacier. Eventually the water gushes out from under the Mendenhall Glacier and into Mendenhall Lake, from which it flows down the Mendenhall River. These events happen in places around the world. But even in Alaska, which is home to the bulk of U.S. glaciers, they rarely garner notice.