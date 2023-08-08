Abortion rights advocates push for 2024 ballot initiative in Arizona
By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion rights advocates plan to ask Arizona voters to create a constitutional right to abortion. The move announced Tuesday injects the issue into the battleground state’s volatile politics ahead of next year’s election. If proponents collect enough signatures, Arizona will become the latest state to put the question of reproductive rights directly to voters, who have turned out in large numbers to support abortion rights even in conservative states. The issue remains salient as President Joe Biden seeks reelection in the face of sagging approval ratings.