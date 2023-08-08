3 fishermen plucked from Atlantic waters off Nantucket by Coast Guard helicopter crew

BOSTON (AP) — Three fishermen who were not wearing life jackets were plucked alive from ocean waters by the Coast Guard five miles east of the Nantucket Saturday afternoon. The First Coast Guard District command center received an alert from an emergency radio beacon registered to the 55-foot commercial fishing vessel Miss Kara at about 12:48 p.m. A Jayhawk helicopter crew based out of Cape Cod and a 47-foot lifeboat crew based out of Nantucket responded. Just after 2 p.m. the Jayhawk crew discovered all three fishermen clinging to a buoy and hoisted them to safety.

