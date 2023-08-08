26 horses killed in Georgia barn blaze

By Rebekah Riess and Kara Nelson, CNN

(CNN) — Twenty-six horses died in a devastating fire that swept through a barn on a Georgia farm early Sunday, the Forsyth County Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a call reporting smoke in the area of Blue Springs Farm at 6 a.m., according to a news release. While a fire engine was en route, more 911 calls confirmed a structure fire, the fire department said.

The fire had been burning for some time before it was reported by the first 911 callers, the department said.

“As you can imagine, we’re completely devastated,” Blue Springs Farm said in a Facebook post.

“We do not have words because we are in shock of this devastating loss,” a post on a verified GoFundMe campaign page said. By Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised more than $40,000 toward its $70,000 goal.

Responding firefighters found the barn containing multiple horse stalls engulfed in flames, the fire department’s news release said.

The horses boarded at the facility and the barn itself were a “total loss,” according to the news release. “These horses can never be replaced and will never be forgotten, ” Blue Springs Farm said on Facebook.

No people were injured during the incident.

Forsyth County Fire investigators are continuing their investigation.

The family-owned farm housed a 32-stall barn and offered riding lessons, training and camps, according to its website.

