Stormy weather across northern Europe idles ferries and delays flights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Stormy weather across northern Europe has caused airport delays, suspended ferry service and a train’s partial derailment. Police in Sweden said no one was injured when two of the train’s passenger cars went off the tracks on Monday. They say the derailment happened because ”the embankment has been undermined by the heavy rain and landslides.“ The rain also kept ferries linking Poland to Sweden, two German islands to mainland Germany and Norway to Denmark remained in harbor. Latvian television reported trees getting knocked over in wind gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour (67 miles per hour). In Denmark, the greater Copenhagen fire department urged people to stay away from parks and forests.

