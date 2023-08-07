Populist party and member of outgoing administration will try to form Thailand’s next government

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party has announced it will form a coalition with a party from the outgoing military-backed administration to try to end nearly three months of political deadlock after the progressive party that won national elections was excluded from the formation of a new government. Thailand has struggled to break the impasse and select a new leader after the progressive Move Forward Party became the surprise winner of the May elections but was blocked by the conservative elite from taking power. Pheu Thai says it will try to form a government with the Bhumjaithai Party, which finished third in the election.

