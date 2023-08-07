Palestinian teenager dies after shot by Israeli troops in West Bank last week

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a teenager who was shot by Israeli troops last week after throwing a firebomb at soldiers in the occupied West Bank has died. The Palestinian’s death on Monday was the latest in a long string of violence incidents involving Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in the last year and a half. His father said he was shot after throwing a firebomb at soldiers near his hometown of Silwad in the northern West Bank. His death came after a bloody weekend in which a settler killed a Palestinian man and a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli security guard in Tel Aviv.

