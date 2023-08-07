Skip to Content
New York City doctor charged with sexually assaulting unconscious patients and filming it

JAKE OFFENHARTZ

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City doctor was indicted Monday on charges that he sexually abused several women who sought out medical care at a well-known local hospital. Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned Monday on charges of sexually abusing three of his patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other women inside his apartment in Queens, New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The 33-year-old gastroenterologist was terminated from his hospital job in December after his arrest for allegedly raping a female acquaintance in his Queens home. During their investigation of that incident, authorities said they discovered videos of Cheng abusing at least six additional women.

