NATO, EU send aid to Slovenia after devastating floods that killed at least 6 and left many homeless
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The European Union and NATO began sending urgent aid to Slovenia after severe flooding over the weekend affecting two-thirds of the small European country killed at least six people and left hundreds homeless. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob on Monday, expressing his condolences and NATO’s strong solidarity with Slovenia, a NATO statement said. On Sunday, both Slovenia and Cyprus activated an European Union Civil Protection Mechanism because of severe floods in Slovenia and wildfires in Cyprus that have affected those EU states.