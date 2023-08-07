Skip to Content
National Weather Service says funnel cloud Saturday over El Paso County was not a tornado

The funnel cloud over northern El Paso County.
Courtesy: Annette Mosbarger
The funnel cloud over northern El Paso County.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a statement Monday about the funnel cloud that was spotted on Saturday, Aug. 5, in northern El Paso County.

The NWS said the funnel cloud was first reported at 1:45 p.m., 10 miles north of Black Forest. The agency said it worked with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and analyzed reports from local spotters to find debris, but did not find any evidence that the funnel touched the ground. Therefore, it was not a tornado, according to the NWS.

If new evidence is found that the funnel touched down, the NWS said it will update its report.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

