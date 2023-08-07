Missouri man sentenced to prison for killing that went unsolved for decades

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was strangled with her body dumped in the woods. Kirby R. King, now in his late 60s, pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the 1987 death of 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour. He was sentenced Thursday. Delcour was found dead with her wrists and neck bound by a cord near the eastern Missouri town of St. Clair. King was questioned in 1987 but never charged. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2018 and King was arrested in 2019, initially charged with second-degree murder. Investigators have not said what new evidence led to his arrest and conviction.

