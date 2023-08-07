Manitou Springs PD receives life-saving gear from Shield 616

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The good folks at Shield 616 are stepping up once again to protect officers in the Pikes Peak Region.

Monday night, the Manitou Springs Police Department is receiving a gift of rifle-rated protective vests from the non-profit.

If you don't know what Shield 616 does, they're an amazing organization.

Shield 616 was found by a veteran police officer and collects funds from donors which it then uses to purchase state-of-the-art protective vests and helmets for the men and women in blue. Many departments around the county have limited budgets and could never purchase the top-of-the-line gear.

Manitou PD received six vests during a ceremony Monday night. Each vest can cost up to $2,400 a piece.

For more information, visit https://shield616.org/.