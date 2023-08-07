Leader of Texas’ largest county takes leave from job for treatment of clinical depression

HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo of Texas says she is taking a temporary leave of absence for treatment of clinical depression. Hidalgo said Monday that she checked herself into a facility outside of Texas in late July for inpatient treatment. The 32-year-old Democrat has built a rising national profile as the leader of Texas’ largest county. She says she is hopeful she will be able to resume her normal schedule by early September. In Texas, county judges are presiding officials in their counties who have a big say in spending and are in charge of local emergency response.

