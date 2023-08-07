History will be made at Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Jamaica and Morocco seek quarterfinal spots

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — History will be made Tuesday in at least one of the Women’s World Cup knockout games, where three teams try to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. Colombia is trying to advance for the first time, four years after missing the tournament field. Colombia faces Jamaica and the Reggae Girlz needed a GoFundMe campaign to afford the trip to this year’s tournament. In Tuesday’s second knockout game, World Cup debutante Morocco will attempt to continue its historic first tournament with a win over France. Morocco was the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup. Morocco was one of eight teams to make its tournament debut this year and the only one to advance out of the group stage.

