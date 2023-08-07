Henry County sheriff’s office investigating stabbing at birthday party

By Christina Loscar

COLLINSVILLE, Virginia (WXII) — A man is charged after three people were stabbed at a birthday party in Collinsville early Sunday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location on Stanley Court where deputies found three people had been stabbed.

The sheriff’s office said two men got into a fight during the party, and Franky Merchan, 28, of Martinsville, got his knife from a car, then stabbed two men. The sheriff’s office said a woman was hurt when she tried to intervene.

The sheriff’s office said one of the victims was stabbed in his arms, and another had to his chest and rib cage. Both men were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also hospitalized for a cut on her arm, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers arrested Merchan, who the sheriff’s office said was also injured.

Merchan was treated at a hospital and then charged with three counts of malicious wounding.

Merchan is in jail being held without bond.

