Gunmen shoot into Mississippi candidate’s home, Jackson police investigating

By Michaila Franklin

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The home of a candidate running for the Mississippi House of Representatives was shot into Saturday morning.

According to interim police Chief Joseph Wade, four gunmen approached the home of Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington just after midnight and opened fire.

According to Butler-Washington, bullets came through the room she was in and barely missed her. Her son was in the room sleeping but was not injured.

“I instantly just fell out of the chair and started crawling,” said Butler-Washington.

The shooting was all caught on the neighborhood’s surveillance video.

“What really bothered me was to see that they were young men. They were teenagers, they all looked young,” said Butler-Washington.

Butler-Washington is running for Mississippi House District 69.

She is the niece of the late Senator Alice Varnado Harden (D) and is running to fill the seat being vacated by Representative Alyce Clark (D).

“I have no reason to believe that they would target myself or my family,” said Washington-Butler

Butler-Washington and her family said they are frightened and concerned but thankful they walked away unharmed.

“I thank God no one was hurt, and I thank God that we were covered,” she said.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.