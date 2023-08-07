Federal judge says California’s capital city can’t clear homeless camps during extreme heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned California’s capital city of Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments, citing excessive heat. The restraining order will last 14 days and could be extended. The order was issued last week after homeless advocates said the city ignored its own protocol and pushed homeless people out of shaded areas during extremely hot weather. They said the practice places the homeless in “obvious danger.” It’s not the first time a judge has barred Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments during a heat wave. Last year, the same judge ordered similar temporary restraining orders to halt encampment sweeps during nearly two months of scorching weather.

