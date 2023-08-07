Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect

By Gabe Swartz and Melonne McBride

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A police pursuit for a stolen vehicle that hit a police car started at one QuikTrip location and ended at another with an officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect and left a Fairway Police Officer with critical injuries.

The Lenexa Police Department said at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday a stolen vehicle call came in dispatching officers to the QuikTrip located at 95th Street and I-35. Officers located that car and the suspect struck one of LPD’s patrol cars in the stolen vehicle.

“It doesn’t matter the type of call, the nature of the call, I mean any time there is shots fired.. it’s a very tragic thing,” said Lenexa Police spokesperson, Danny Chavez. “Despite what many people think, we don’t put on the badge everyday looking to get into that type of encounter.”

Police said they pursued the suspect northbound on I-35 Highway, until the suspect wound up at the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: Lenexa Police Department have identified the deceased male suspect as Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee. Cothran has been booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Fairway Chief of Police, J.P. Thurlo issued a statement via email in regard to the officer that was shot.

“As you are aware, one of our police officers was shot and critically wounded this morning while trying to make an arrest in a neighboring community. Upon hearing the call for assistance, our officer courageously and without hesitation responded to help. These brave actions are reflective of the men and women in law enforcement in our community, and throughout this country, who put on the badge knowing the potential dangers they may face in the course of their duties,” J.P. Thurlo stated. “At this time, the officers condition remains critical. We will have more information about the officer in the coming days. Tonight, I ask for thoughts and prayers for the officer and his family, and request privacy for the officer’s family and for the Fairway Police Department. We are grateful for those who have already expressed their support for our department, and who will in the days ahead.”

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Police confirm to have the female suspect in custody. Andrea Cothran, 32, is charged with aggravated assault and will have a court appearance on Monday, August 7 at 1:30 p.m. Cothran has a history of misconduct as KCTV5 found her name to be on the Tennessee Sex Offenders Registry.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: Police confirm the stolen car was a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.: Police said a Fairway Police Department officer was shot and is in critical condition.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: Police said a male suspect is dead and a female suspect is in custody. Police said a male officer was injured, but were not able to provide the condition of the officer.

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: Lenexa Police said a contact team consisting of officers from multiple agencies went inside the QuikTrip on Lamar Avenue to arrest the suspects. There, an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one suspect. An officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. Lenexa Police said another suspect was taken into custody.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team (OICIIT) is investigating the incident, which is in its preliminary stages, police said. The agencies involved in the incident are Lenexa Police Department, Fairway Police Department, Mission Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“We wish people would just follow the law,” Danny Chavez said. “We understand fully the dangers that may lay ahead in the job. It’s frustrating, it’s sad. We don’t like that kind of violence, but it’s something our officers are faced with.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The area of Lamar northbound and southbound near the QuikTrip was blocked for hours Sunday morning after the incident.

